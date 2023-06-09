Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei’s high fuel prices: Explanation likely to be known in September

Imran Ali
By
3 mins to read
A report on more analysis on the disparity between fuel prices in Whangārei and other towns is due in September. Photo / NZME

A report on more analysis on the disparity between fuel prices in Whangārei and other towns is due in September. Photo / NZME

Motorists in Whangārei won’t know until September why they are paying some of the highest fuel prices in the country.

That’s because the next quarterly report on more analysis of fuel prices in different regions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate