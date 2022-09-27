Declan Halford, 10, died after falling from a tree on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A small community near Whangārei is rallying around a family who lost a child in a tree-climbing accident.

Declan Halford, 10, died on his family's 4ha block on SH14 in Wheki Valley on Saturday afternoon.

A family friend of the Halfords said his parents, Deborah and Luke Halford, were heartbroken.

She described Deborah in particular as "absolutely devastated".

"He was one of six children, she's got five more and she's got another baby on the way so it's pretty tough."

She said the accident seemed to be the result of a misstep, and Declan was normally a good tree climber.

"He was just out doing what boys do. We're both quite outdoorsy people and we encourage our children to be outdoors taking risks.

"He was a very confident climber and he was usually outdoors doing something. It was just a horrible accident."

The family had "amazing support" from the community, she added.

A Givealittle has been set up to assist the family with "funeral costs, day to day family expenses and supplementing income to free family up to be together during this time".

The accident happened on a rural property on SH14 in Wheki Valley. Photo / NZME

More than $14,000 has been donated so far. A meal train has also been set up to provide meals for the Halford family.

A number of donors posted messages of condolence on the family's Givealittle page.

"So sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you all. I loved teaching Declan - will never forget his cheeky smile and laugh. Sending all my love to his family and friends," one said.

Another posted, "I am so sad to hear of their loss. Hope this helps in a small way to make some things a little easier."

Police confirmed the death late on Saturday afternoon, saying it was not being treated as suspicious.

Today the police said they would not be releasing any further information.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and community, in the wake of this terrible tragedy," police said.

A St John spokesperson earlier told the Herald they were called about 2pm on Saturday but were not required for transport.