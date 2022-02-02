Whangārei's $33.2 million Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery opens on February 20 but has already won a major tourism award. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Less than three weeks from its official opening Whangārei's Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery has been awarded a significant tourism accolade.

The Hundertwasser Art Centre (HAC) is due to open on February 20 and this week was awarded a Silver Qualmark Sustainable Tourism Business Award.

Work on the $33.2 million HAC project began three years ago and has been mired in controversy since it was put back on the Whangārei District Council's radar in 2008 by then-Mayor Stan Semenoff.

At that time it was said the centre would cost $9.5m and there would be no funds from ratepayers.

Since then the idea was taken over by a charitable trust, and a combination of public donations, ratepayer and taxpayer funding - which included $18.4m from the Provincial Growth Fund - was gathered to build the project.

The centre was originally forecast to attract up to 160,000 visitors a year but the closure of New Zealand's international border has made the figure irrelevant.

However, the trust behind the project has carried on with the build and the Qualmark recognition has been well received.

Qualmark is New Zealand tourism's official quality assurance organisation, which provide a trusted guide to quality travel experiences within New Zealand.

The Qualmark Award provides evidence that a business has been independently validated as a quality tourism operation and offers instant recognition for customers that they can expect a quality experience.

The business team behind the HAC was assessed based on their strategic planning; marketing strategy; asset management; policies and procedures; customer, community, and staff engagement; cultural interpretation; health and safety; team culture, visitor experience and leadership.

"The Qualmark Award means we have been recognised for delivering a superior customer experience - demonstrating a strong commitment to customer safety and a responsible social and environmental performance," HAC chief executive Kathleen Drumm said.

''This will help us build visibility and interest here and abroad by joining an elite group of businesses which are recommended to both domestic and offshore customers, as well as international trade organisations – great for the Hundertwasser Art Centre, great for the region and great for New Zealand."

Qualmark general manager Steven Dixon said Silver Award is the final seal of approval which signifies the Hundertwasser Art Centre is one of the most high-quality experiences New Zealand has to offer.

"The award can be proudly displayed as evidence that the Hundertwasser Art Centre is committed to protecting our beautiful natural environment and enhancing connections with our local communities while delivering a quality, safe experience for visitors," he said.

From February 20, visitors will be able to access all areas of the building, which itself is considered a work of art, including the afforested roof which features an 8m gold cupola overlooking the Whangārei Town Basin and marina.

The Hundertwasser gallery features an extensive collection of artworks by the late artist, curated by the Hundertwasser Foundation in Vienna.

The Wairau Māori Art Gallery, New Zealand's first dedicated space for world-class contemporary Māori art, will premiere its inaugural exhibition.

"Wairau Māori Art Gallery has been created to profile the best of Māori art and provide New Zealand with its first public Māori art gallery solely dedicated to profiling Māori artists and curators," Wairau Māori Art Gallery Charitable Trust chairwoman Elizabeth Ellis said.