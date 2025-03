Police tape was placed around the entrance of the Claphams Clock Museum on Monday following a burglary where offenders allegedly stole watches before fleeing. Photo / Brodie Stone

Whangārei’s Claphams Clock Museum is closing for five days during peak tourism season after an early morning burglary.

Police are investigating after a window was smashed to gain entry to the Quayside attraction around 3.30am today.

The group of people believed to be responsible stole several watches and fled in two vehicles, police said.

Smashed glass was some of the damage caused after the Claphams Clock Museum was burgled overnight. Photo / Brodie Stone

The vehicles were later found abandoned on William Jones Drive in Ōtangarei. They were towed away for forensic examination.