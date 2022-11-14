Aubrey Flower learns how to use a digger from one of the experts, Doug the Digger - aka Alistair McIntyre - at the Women in Trades fair. Photo / Supplied

Aubrey Flower learns how to use a digger from one of the experts, Doug the Digger - aka Alistair McIntyre - at the Women in Trades fair. Photo / Supplied

Getting more women into trades and 'on the tools' was the focus of a Women in Trades fair in Whangārei that saw a turnout of more than 130 people.

With only 15 per cent of New Zealand's trades workforce being comprised of women - and just 2.6 per cent 'on the tools' - coupled with a growing national skills shortage, enticing wāhine into trade careers has never been more important.

The Women in Trades event at Barge Park, Maunu, on Thursday gave women of all ages the opportunity to explore different career options in trades and training pathways to take up exciting and dynamic trade jobs in Northland. It was jointly hosted by the Hanga-Aro-Rau and Waihanga Ara Rau Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) and Te Matarau Education Trust.

Hanga-Aro-Rau chief executive Phil Alexander-Crawford was thrilled with the turnout.

"We had more than 130 people attend, including existing apprentices, those interested in the trades and their whānau, employers and a wide range of education providers. It shows us wāhine are hungry to know more about, and be supported into, trades careers,'' Alexander-Crawford said.

"It is also hugely encouraging for our industries, as Aotearoa faces a critical skills shortage. We know from our just-released research into the post-Covid-19 workforce development needs in manufacturing and engineering that these two sectors alone will be short of 40,000 workers by 2028 if immediate action is not taken. Women are a major source of untapped talent and can be a big part of the solution.''

Some of the participants in last week's Whangārei Women in Trades event. Photo / Supplied

He said these types of collaborations, which include iwi, hapū and the Pacific community, are essential for reaching potential learners and helping industries fill their skills gaps.

Chief executive of Waihanga Ara Rau WDC, Philip Aldridge, said a regional focus is imperative.

"We are committed to working with our regions to support skills development and growth, and the success of this event shows what can be achieved through partnership".

Georgina Connelly, general manager of Te Matarau Education Trust, reiterated that collaboration is key.

"This work with Hanga-Aro-Rau and Waihanga Ara Rau is how we wish to work with all parts of our vocational education system to bring change for our people."

Connelly said this will not be the last Women in Trades event in the region. The three organisations will host these trade fairs annually to ensure equity is being encouraged and participation in trades is increased each year for women in trades in the Northland region.