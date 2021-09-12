Whangārei to host Sport NZ Women and Girls Summit satellite event

Para-climber Rachel Māia is one of the keynote speakers at a Sport NZ Women and Girls Summit in Whangārei later this month.

Para-climber Rachel Māia is one of the keynote speakers at a Sport NZ Women and Girls Summit in Whangārei later this month.

Sport Northland will be hosting a satellite event as part of the Sport NZ Women and Girls Summit in Whangārei later this month.

The Sport NZ Women + Girls Summit 2021 on September 29 is a nationwide one-day event for those who aspire to or are currently working towards delivering more equal opportunities for young women to improve physical activity and wellbeing in the country.

Shaped under the overall theme "Change in Action", the 2021 Summit is focused on the experiences of young women aged 16 to 30 with a programme packed full of keynote speakers, workshops and panels ready to empower attendees with the practical steps to implement and sustain positive change for women and girls.

Sport Northland, supported by ASB, will be hosting a free satellite event in Whangārei on the day, with the summit providing networking opportunities, build connections and champion the work that is already happening in Te Tai Tokerau to improve physical activity experiences for young women.

Para-climber Rachel Māia in action. She will be a speaker at a Sport NZ Women and Girls Summit in Whangārei later this month

Under level 2 guidelines the indoor event will be restricted to 50 attendees, with full details and the registration link on www.sportnorthland.co.nz or by contacting Sport Northland (09) 437 9600.

The summit will host in-person workshops and panels comprising local young women and physical activity providers to enable conversations and learnings to take place in a Northland context.

Attendees will also hear from guest speaker Jude Campbell -Tennis NZ's Te Tai Tokerau Participation Co-ordinator - and a founder of Tahunakura Charitable Trust, which was established to nurture Northland-based tertiary students.

The satellite event will also tune in online to hear from keynote speakers, including Arizona Leger (emerging director, Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union Board), Leilani Hakiwai (Group fitness instructor), Chelsea Lane (high-performance consultant) and Rachel Māia (para-climber).

Janine Moy, Sport Northland's System Lead, said: "We are very excited to be hosting a satellite event in Te Tai Tokerau and providing an opportunity for all those working and interested in growing physical activity opportunities for wahine in our rohe. Hopefully the event will be a springboard for some great networking, learning and even some collaborative opportunities."