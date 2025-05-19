The team, led by Professor Martin Delatycki of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, was able to recommend a medicine, baclofen, which has successfully halted the muscle spasms that disrupted her sleep.
The discount airline apologised for being unable to accommodate the request on this occasion but said its wheelchair limit - of two passengers needing wheelchair assistance - had been reached on the flight.
Kunicich said the hardest thing was she was unable to know the limit had been reached before she booked the flight.
She was unable to change the date because she travels on a UK passport and has to apply for Electronic Travel Authority or an eVisitor Visa in advance of the Australian visit.
With funds being tight, Kunicich thought she would have to wait for a refund from Jetstar before booking a new flight.
However, Air New Zealand contacted her following the Northern Advocate‘s coverage, offering a good deal on a flight with wheelchair assistance.
It held the booking open until Kunicich was able to pay, which she said was a great relief.
Kunicich is also grateful to the community who helped fund the trip through a Givealittle page and direct donations, including the Lions Club of Whangārei which offered $1000 this year and $1000 next year if Carrie needs to return again.
However, Kunicich said she is still waiting for her Jetstar refund, which was approved last Wednesday but may take up to 15 days to be credited.
