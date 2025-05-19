Carrie is now returning to Melbourne at the end of the month for a check-up with the team.

The trip was almost derailed by Jetstar’s inability to offer wheelchair assistance on the family’s booked flight, which mum Laura Kunicich described as “ridiculous”.

The discount airline apologised for being unable to accommodate the request on this occasion but said its wheelchair limit - of two passengers needing wheelchair assistance - had been reached on the flight.

It offered to find the family an alternative flight but Kunicich opted to cancel the booking and take a full refund instead.

Kunicich said the hardest thing was she was unable to know the limit had been reached before she booked the flight.

Carrie Kunicich will travel with her younger brother Keifer and mother Laura to Melbourne at the end of the month for a check-up with doctors specialising in her rare disorder.

She was unable to change the date because she travels on a UK passport and has to apply for Electronic Travel Authority or an eVisitor Visa in advance of the Australian visit.

With funds being tight, Kunicich thought she would have to wait for a refund from Jetstar before booking a new flight.

However, Air New Zealand contacted her following the Northern Advocate‘s coverage, offering a good deal on a flight with wheelchair assistance.

It held the booking open until Kunicich was able to pay, which she said was a great relief.

Kunicich is also grateful to the community who helped fund the trip through a Givealittle page and direct donations, including the Lions Club of Whangārei which offered $1000 this year and $1000 next year if Carrie needs to return again.

However, Kunicich said she is still waiting for her Jetstar refund, which was approved last Wednesday but may take up to 15 days to be credited.

