Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club gets $10K from NZ Certified Builders Association Whangārei

Members from NZ Certified Builders Association Whangārei and the Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club with the tractor bought through the association's fund raising efforts. Photo / Tania Whyte

A day on the golf course has resulted in a new tractor for a Northland group dedicated to preserving and operating vintage steam and diesel trains.

The Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club is the latest beneficiary of the charitable efforts of the Whangārei branch of the NZ Certified Builders Association.

The association holds an annual charity golf tournament at the Pines Golf Club, at Parua Bay, and this year the event raised $10,384, which was enough for the club to buy a tractor to help its work at the Whangārei Museum and KiwiNorth at Maunu.

Whangārei NZ Certified Builders Association president Craig Cogan said the group was always looking at giving back to the community that supported it and the annual golf tournament was one way of doing that, with a number of charities benefiting from it over the years, including Riding for the Disabled last year.

''The Whangārei Steam and Model Railway Club is a great local charity that gives so much pleasure to so many, particularly the kids who use it's trains. It's providing great entertainment, particularly for children, up at the museum and it's great to be able to provide the money for a new tractor for them,'' Cogan said.

Club member Bill Fenton said the donation was a wonderful gesture from the association and came at a good time, with a new tractor a much needed piece of equipment.

Fenton said the tractor will be used on the club's day-to-day operations around the museum, including moving tracks and sleepers on the train line that runs through the area and ballast for under the tracks.

''It's got a bucket for the front, and forks,so it's perfect for what we need. The generosity of the association has been a big bonus for our club,'' Fenton said.

''Our club is all about giving something back to the local community so they can enjoy these old steam trains and engines so it's nice to get that support from the association.''

The club runs engines on the museum's track every third Sunday of the month, and he said the rides were proving as popular as ever.

Fenton said the club had over 100 members, but with many of them getting on in years, it was always keen for new people to join up.

For more details about the club go to www.steamnorth.co.nz.