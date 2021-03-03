Whangārei Skate Park due to reopen after $1.287M revamp

Mary Easterling from Steve Bowling Contractors, WDC project manager Fiona Pratt and Steve Bowling site manager Phil Malloy at the revamped Pohe Island skate park. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Whangārei's skaters will be happy next week when the revamped Whangārei skate park reopens on Pohe Island.

The new park, which has cost $1.287 million, is due to open on March 12 after months of work.

But it appears some people can't wait for the formal opening.

It's likely to be a low-key opening, but it's important people do not try to use the skate park before it opens formally, contractor Steve Bowling Contracting said.

"The new skate park will open soon, but it needs to be left alone first. The smooth surfaces need time to cure and the site is still being prepared. Please stay outside the fencing or it may take longer and cost more," the company said after noticing people had accessed the site outside of working hours.

There were multiple break-ins at the skate park.

''We know it has been out of action for a while, but we are so close to completion now. During construction, we have had to remove graffiti from people breaking in tagging it, loss of equipment and broken fencing,'' the company said.

''This is a construction site and has multiple hazards. It is fully fenced but kids and parents are taking it upon themselves to make their way in without permission.

''If there is a significant injury, loss of equipment or damage caused to the site now, there will be a full investigation and it will take longer to open. So please, parents sitting in your cars outside the closed skate park while your kids skate in a multiple hazard construction zone, take them home.''

During one weekend the company removed more than 40 people from the site, and has warned that if the police have to be called, people can be charged with trespassing.

The skate park renewal and extension has been designed by skate park designer Richard Smith of Rich Landscapes. A skater for more than 20 years, he has designed an environment that appeals to a wide variety of user groups and styles.

Steve Bowling Contracting also built the original skate park in 1994.