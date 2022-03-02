Around 100 anti-mandate protesters are gathered near the Whangārei town centre. Photo / Tania Whyte

A Whangārei shop worker was spat on by protesters outside their store on Wednesday afternoon as around 100 people gathered along Walton St and nearby streets.

A Piggery Secondhand Book Shop worker, who did not want to be named, said after protesters had occupied the entrance of the shop over a period of time stopping customers from entering the store, they asked the crowd to clear the doorway.

The worker was told to "f*** off" and was spat on.

The worker said while they initially agreed with the protesters, actions like this made them "look like idiots".

"Spitting at people is not peaceful.

"We're just a business like any other trying to operate."

They said customers were intimidated by the crowd who are reportedly noisy.

Whangārei police said they were closely monitoring the crowd who were "well in their right to protest".