A failed burglary ended in a head-on car crash in Whangārei on Wednesday morning. Photo / NZHerald

Two people have been taken into custody following a failed robbery turned car crash during the early hours of the morning in Whangārei today.

Police responded to reports of an attempted burglary at a retail address on Western Hills Drive around 2.20am, a police spokesperson said.

The perpetrators broke a few windows at JD Jewellery Design in Kensington but were unable to enter the premises and fled, the Advocate understands.

A short time later, police located a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident, which evaded officers and failed to stop when signalled to.

Police successfully spiked the vehicle, although it continued travelling until it crashed into a member of the public’s vehicle on Anzac Rd.

No one was injured but the Advocate understands a member of the public’s car was written off in the head-on collision, due to the fleeing vehicle allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with further information which may assist the police is asked to contact via 105, quoting job number P053180425.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.



