Emergency services are attending a crash on State Highway 1 this morning. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

One person has been critically injured after a crash between a truck and a pedestrian on State Highway 1 in Whangārei.

A police spokesperson said diversions were in place at Tauroa St and South End Ave around 9.30am today.

The road is closed in both directions while emergency services respond.

The Serious Crash Unit has also been advised.

According to a reporter at the scene, at least half a dozen police cars, Hato Hone St John, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were attending.