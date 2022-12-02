The Christmas cracker craft group are June Parnham, Jennie Warren, Meredy Ballard and Ngaire McLean. Absent are Glenys Kerr, Kath Wynn and Yvonne Smith. Photo / Tania Whyte

Residents at Summerset Mount Denby in Tikipunga have come up with a cracker of an idea this festive season.

The rest home residents are creating reusable Christmas crackers, which will be enjoyed at the inaugural village Christmas dinner and dance this month and used for years to come.

The Christmas elves volunteered their time to source jokes, iron the material, cut, sew and measure ribbons, and stuff the crackers with gifts.

The crackers are made from Christmas fabric, and are then created on a “production line” of residents who take turns sewing, tying ribbons and adding the gifts, which include miniature bottles of alcohol, as well as jokes.

“There’s a job for everybody,” said village manager Katrina Symonds.

According to Symonds, one Christmas cracker takes about 20 minutes to make. There have been 40 made so far, with 35 still in production.

Festive fabric has been selected for the reusable crackers. Photo / Tania Whyte

“It’s been fantastic to see the energy that the group have put into creating these lovely crackers,” said Symonds.

“The task has also been about gathering together, being creative, having a good chat, and making a small sustainable contribution.”

The crackers even have the “crack” for full effect.

Symonds said the crackers are likely to be used not just at the inaugural Christmas dance and dinner, but also on Christmas Day at the village.

The residents who participated have come together in a mixture of experienced sewers and craft-makers, alongside those who have little experience with crafts at all.

"It's a group of us that have got to know each other," Symonds said, "It's become a lot more than just making crackers, it's morphed into a bit of friendship too."
















