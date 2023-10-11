Whangārei Police have arrested a male in relation to a serious incident in Maungatapere last month. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Police have arrested a male in relation to a serious incident in Maungatapere last month. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei police have arrested a man who allegedly forced another motorist off the road in Maungatapere and forcefully took cash from them.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Whangārei CIB, said the 20-year-old man reportedly tailgated a vehicle in front of him, before forcing the victim’s vehicle off the road, and forcefully taking an amount of cash.

Symonds said he then allegedly forced the victim to drive to an ATM to withdraw more money.

The man has been remanded in custody after appearing in the Whangārei District Court. He is due to reappear in the Auckland District Court on November 8.

Symonds said their investigation followed a report of alleged tailgating and a subsequent robbery on Mangakahia Rd on September 14.

He was aware that a number of incidents involving similar behaviour in the Maungatapere area had taken place and were being shared on social media.

The Advocate recently reported how a mother and daughter driving from Whangārei to Dargaville with two grandchildren in the car were forced to hide in a stranger’s driveway after their vehicle was followed late at night.

Following the article, more women came forward to share their alarming and similar experiences in the Maungatapere area. One woman described screaming at her 5-year-old daughter to run after a car being driven by a man came to a stop at the end of her driveway where her young daughter was walking to the letterbox.

A second woman recalled how she and her family had been travelling along Mangakahia Rd behind a car slamming its brakes on. She said after her husband passed them it appeared as if the male driver was trying to run them off the road.

Symonds said police acknowledged that the Maungatapere community was “understandably concerned” by the incidents.

”We want to reassure you we are committed to holding those offenders choosing to engage in this type of behaviour to account.”

However, he said incidents must be reported to police so they can investigate and make appropriate follow-up inquiries.

”If you are the victim of this type of behaviour, please call 111 if it is happening now,” Symonds said.

”Additionally, anyone who has experienced this and has not yet been in touch with police is encouraged to do so by contacting us via our 105 service.”

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.