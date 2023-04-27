Voyager 2022 media awards
Whangārei petrol prices among the highest in the country

Mike Dinsdale
By
5 mins to read
The cost of filling up is more expensive in Whangārei than many other parts of the country.

Petrol prices have long been a hot topic in Northland and the latest figures show that Whangārei has some of the highest prices in the country.

The situation has led to Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo

