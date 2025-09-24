“Any injury on our roads is one too many,” he said.

NZTA would attend a community meeting on Thursday to listen to community feedback.

“We recognise that working with the community is essential to designing a safe and effective solution,” Matene said.

Kara Shortland, who was seriously injured in March at the same crossing, said he was walking down to the shopping centre on Friday when he noticed flashing lights.

Thinking it was a traffic stop, Shortland wandered over to find two ambulances and multiple police cars.

Seeing the commotion brought him back to the day he was thrown eight metres after being hit by a vehicle.

After his accident, Shortland decided to campaign for stronger safety measures at the crossing, but six months on, hope has waned.

Kara Shortland has been left mentally and physically scarred after he was hit by a vehicle at the pedestrian crossing outside the Ōtaika Valley Shopping Centre. Photo / Brodie Stone

Information supplied to him under the Official Information Act by NZTA showed a significant increase in accidents this year.

The latest is the third in the space of six months.

Before then, there were two serious and two minor injuries between 2010 until 2024.

Shortland wondered whether the increase in accidents pertained to an increased level of traffic.

Matene said there could be any contributing factors to accidents, from distracted driving, speed or impairment to pedestrian misjudgement.

Shortland’s concerns were also echoed by Raumanga residents, who organised a protest at the crossing in July.

The aim was to bring about decisive action from NZTA, which is responsible for the crossing on the main state highway through Whangārei.

Kara Shortland [second from left] was hit by a car earlier in the year at a notorious crossing outside the Ōtaika Shopping Centre. In July, a community protest stood at the shops asking for action. Photo / Brodie Stone

Even then, Shortland told the Advocate he did not think change would come.

“Something tells me that we’re going to see more people, they’re going to be hit.”

But Matene said NZTA was working with the community to design a safe and effective solution.

That included attending a previous meeting in May.

“Our regional team is actively exploring options to improve the crossing with initial design options drafted and under consideration,” he said.

Those included signalisation and alternative crossing locations within the immediate area.

Two months on from the protest, Shortland was not surprised to find the site of yet another pedestrian being hit.

When he came across the scene on Friday, he said he “froze”.

“It was just like going back [to that day],” he said.

Shortland said he let out an audible gasp, stopped in his tracks and had memories flood back.

“I could have died, and I realised after six months just how close that death was.”

“I didn’t think I was angry over this anymore, but I was very angry.

“I thought, ‘doesn’t anybody learn?’ Far out.”

Kara Shortland was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing outside the Ōtaika Shopping Centre.

Shortland still thought someone was going to die at the crossing.

He said earlier this year that he wanted to see the crossing raised or lights put in to slow down traffic.

Those at the protest in July said the same. Raumanga community rōpū chairwoman Chanelle Armstrong said she thought the crossing could be the most dangerous in the city.

Meanwhile, Te Pāti Māori MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi said each time people needed to cross, “it’s literally like taking your life in your own hands”.

Matene said the road was resurfaced earlier this year and markings were in a good condition.

“We’ve also cleared vegetation to improve visibility and continue to monitor the condition of signage and lighting.”

He said the regional team were actively exploring options to improve the crossing with initial designs drafted and under consideration.

Any options for improvements would also be subject to funding availability before construction could get under way.

“We will be keeping the community updated,” he said.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.