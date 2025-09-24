Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei pedestrian seriously injured in third crash at Ōtaika Rd crossing in six months

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Kara Shortland came across the scene of yet another accident on Friday – almost six months after he was thrown eight metres by a vehicle when crossing at the same place. Photo / Kara Shortland

Kara Shortland came across the scene of yet another accident on Friday – almost six months after he was thrown eight metres by a vehicle when crossing at the same place. Photo / Kara Shortland

A man hit by a vehicle at a notorious crossing on State Highway 1 in Whangārei is losing hope after another person was hit.

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was allegedly struck by a car travelling south on Ōtaika Rd at about 6pm on Friday.

The person sustained serious

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save