Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre films kiwi patient snacking on worms

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

A female North Island brown kiwi hit by a car is recovering well - and a bowl of worms gave her a boost. Video / Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre

A North Island brown kiwi filmed snacking on worms is making a good recovery after she was hit by a car.

Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre got the call about 11pm that a kiwi had been injured on the road near Whangārei Heads School, close to the foot of

