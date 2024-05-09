Robert Webb relays his heartful thanks to the public for their incredible support. Photo/ Michael Cunningham

Conservation icon Robert Webb thanks the public for their overwhelming support to keep the Whangārei Bird Recovery Centre alive after the facility received over $140,000 in donations.

In March this year, he disclosed his fears of closing down the centre following his reveal of the high expenses of rescuing and treating hundreds of helpless birds under his care.

While the overall fundraising is still short of their original ask of $200,000, Webb said the kindness of thousands of Kiwis, especially Northlanders, will help the centre stay afloat for a few years.

“I just want to thank the public for their incredible support.”

The conservationist remembers it was more than 10 years ago when the facility was on the verge of closure, only to be rescued by the late Dame Judith Binny who donated $100,000 to keep it running.

“This time it was the generosity of the public which saved us.”

Webb reckons that having a few big businesses and continued public support may help the centre avoid another “closing down situation” in the future.

He said the centre would benefit “greatly” if people who brought in helpless birds could contribute in any form.

“We don’t want to impose anything. But perhaps a small donation and bringing some food items for the birds will go a long way.

“People may even call us up if they are unsure about what to bring or how they can help contribute.”

Previously, Webb said on average it costs about $800 to care for every new bird brought into the centre, with most of the money going towards medical bills and food.

The centre spends around $9000 annually on neck chops to feed the many rescued owls and harrier hawks.

Webb is pictured holding an injured Australasian harrier hawk that he rescued in 2020. photo/ Michael Cunningham

He said continued funding would be required since both he and his wife Robyn were soon planning to hand over the centre into the safe hands of a full-time paid caretaker.

Their recruit is in his late 40s and is undergoing some bird training.

“Unlike us, he will be a paid professional. Not everyone is stupid like us to do things for free,” Webb chuckled.

“Otherwise, the guy is very likeable, honest and has down-to-earth knowledge about birds.”

While several others had expressed interest in taking charge, in the end, they settled for helping the facility in their own ways and just being part of the centre.

People can reach out to the centre at https://nbr.org.nz/contact-us/. To donate they can click the link https://nbr.org.nz/sponsors/donations/.

