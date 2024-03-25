Kiwis raise $43,000 to keep the Native Bird Recovery Centre alive and running. photo/ Michael Cunningham.

The residents at Whangārei’s Bird Recovery Centre have been given a lifeline after public donations raised over $43,000, which is expected to keep the facility running for this year.

Last month, Webb expressed his fears of closing the centre after he disclosed the “high costs” of running the facility unless he could raise $200,000 in four weeks.

Webb said only hours after his announcement was published by the Advocate, he had many people from across Aotearoa get in touch and extend their support.

“We didn’t really expect this overwhelming sort of support from the public. But this tells me that people like what we do and like to have us around.”

A Givealittle page set up has seen over $13,000 raised while the centre’s bank account shows about $30,000 was donated.

Although the total raised is only a quarter of the required amount, Webb estimated the collected funds would help run operations at least for this year.

The news of the closure struck an emotional chord with Kiwis across Aotearoa, particularly Northlanders, who took to social media and narrated their fond memories with the conservationist.

One local shared how he had never met a person so “loving and dedicated” as Webb, who had rescued his pet Magpie from an annoying neighbour about 30 years ago.

Another remembers taking an injured tui to the centre and getting a “wonderful” tour of the facility.

Others commented on how it would be “absolutely devastating” if the facility were to close permanently.

Webb is scheduled to make his second appearance on the Breakfast show on Wednesday to spread awareness of how the centre operates and the need for more funds to ensure smooth operations for years to come.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.



