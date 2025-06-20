It was found to be a male, aged between 12 and 18 months, and weighing 1500g. It had no microchip, which meant it was wild-hatched.

And on Friday, Hamilton picked up a “beautiful big old bird”, a female weighing 2050g, who he said had likely finished laying eggs for the season.

“Hopefully, dad is sitting on them somewhere.”

It was clear both birds had been run over.

The kiwi in that area nested in the pampas grass near the road.

Hamilton said the birds being run over seemed to happen more frequently during holiday weekends and cold weather.

Todd Hamilton says the kiwi deaths are a sign of a healthy population. Photo / Malcolm Pullman

It was breeding season, so more kiwi were out and about and using the road to make their way north.

Combined with extra traffic, it increased the likelihood of a few getting hit, Hamilton said.

Nonetheless, he said, people should heed the Backyard Kiwi signs in the area and take care on the roads.

Both birds were wild-hatched and not microchipped, which signalled success in their programme, he said.

Backyard Kiwi's Martin Hunt at a crossing sign which is located at Whangārei Heads. Photo / Backyard Kiwi

Last year’s estimated kiwi population at Whangārei Heads alone was 1185 – a vast jump compared with a mere 80 in 2001.

But a thriving population would be impossible without the vital work of responsible dog owners, he said.

Dogs were the biggest predators for kiwi, and it was vital that owners kept them secure.

On his way to pick up the dead kiwi on Friday, he walked past eight locals walking their dogs, all of them on a leash.

“This is why we have a healthy, growing kiwi population at the [Whangārei] Heads.”

Meanwhile, he encouraged people to take heed of kiwi crossing signs.

“I get weekly stories saying a kiwi walked in front of me [in the area], but when you’re doing 80km/h it’s a bit hard to stop.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.