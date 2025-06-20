Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Kiwi deaths on Whangārei Heads road signal healthy bird numbers

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Two kiwi were killed in the space of two days at Whangārei Heads this week. Photos / Backyard Kiwi

Two wild-hatched kiwis have died on the same stretch of road in the space of two days in Northland.

But Backyard Kiwi project manager Todd Hamilton said their deaths were a sign that more kiwi were out and about.

“The silver lining

