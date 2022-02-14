Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei local braves opening new bar AstroBoy in middle of pandemic

4 minutes to read
Sam Tarrant in the courtyard of his new venue.

Sam Tarrant in the courtyard of his new venue.

By
Jodi Bryant

Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate

Whangārei resident Sam Tarrant is braving Covid-19 red light restrictions and a hospitality slump as he prepares to open his new bar and eatery AstroBoy.

However, Tarrant is in a positive space ahead of opening

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.