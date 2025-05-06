Fortunately the occupant was not home when this damage was caused by the Kensington car crash. Photos / Denise Piper

Sheer luck is all that stopped residents from being seriously hurt when a speeding car went airborne, flying over a Whangārei property before crashing through the roof.

Whangārei resident Ruby, who asked that her surname not be used, was sleeping in her unit in Millers Lane, Kensington, when she was woken by a thud late last night.

Having heard about previous crashes at the property, she got up to see her neighbour’s unit devastated by the impact of the crash.

Her neighbour was fortunately not home, as he was staying in hospital for an unrelated matter.

“He’s lucky but unlucky that he wasn’t here,” Ruby said.