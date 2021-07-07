Whangārei Hospital limits visitors to some wards after virus that hits babies spreads

The spread of a dangerous virus that can seriously affect babies, has seen Whangārei Hospital change its policy for visitors to the Maternity, Special Baby Care Unit and the Children's Ward.

A sudden increase in respiratory illness in children has led to Northland DHB changing the visitor policy for Te Kotuku (maternity), the Special Baby Care Unit and the Children's Ward (Ward 2) at Whangārei Hospital.

Since the first case of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) was diagnosed on June 11, cases have exploded nationally, and left some babies in Intensive Care Units.

The illness is caused by a respiratory virus that is common at this time of year, and is highly contagious. It mostly impacts babies under one year of age and can cause breathing difficulties in small children.

NDHB did not say how many youngsters it has treated for RSV, but is sufficiently concerned to implement the ban.

From today both parents or primary caregivers of a child in one of the wards can be present during the day; only one parent or primary caregivers can stay overnight and no other visitors are allowed, including siblings.

NDHB said that the policy change aims to keep children in their care safe, as well as their siblings and young whanāu, by reducing the risk of them being exposed to the virus.

Symptoms may include cough, fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, tiredness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In infants, the virus can cause serious illness including bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Dr Ailsa Tuck, paediatrician at Whangārei Hospital, said that the virus is common and most children will recover on their own, but parents should seek medical advice if they are concerned.

Parents should call their GP, or call Healthline for free on 0800 611 116 at any time to talk to a health professional if they had any concerns.

Tuck said that there are some basic things that parents can do to keep their children well, and to stop the spread of the respiratory viruses.

"Washing hands well and often, covering sneezes or coughs, and keeping your tamariki home if they are unwell, can all make a difference," Tuck said.

She said it is important for children to be immunised as protection against many other preventable illnesses, such as measles, whooping cough, pneumococcal and others. Immunisation is free at your General Practice.

Further information can be found on at northlanddhb.org.nz.

Meanwhile, Northland Kindergarten Association was contacted by The Northern Advocate with regards to attendance across their centres due to the virus - centres elsewhere had reported a drop in attendance due to RSV - but did not want to comment.

However, some Northland kindergartens were alerting families that there was currently an outbreak of the RSV virus in New Zealand. A Facebook post shared by the Onerahi Kindergarten page explained that RSV is the most common cause of hospitalisations for lower respiratory tract infections for under two-year-olds with influenza/flu admissions much less frequent. It said it spreads rapidly through droplets when someone coughs or sneezes.

RSV spreads easily by contact with infected droplets of saliva or mucus. Highest risk populations were young children especially babies younger than one year and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms begin three to seven days after exposure with fever, runny nose or nasal congestion, chest congestion, wheezing, difficulty breathing and a cough.

On Tuesday NDHB also issued an "Important health message" that Whangārei Hospital was extremely busy advising to only visit the emergency department in an emergency.

The statement advised if unwell, to see your GP first, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice. Healthline is a 24/7 free telephone health information service, staffed by registered nurses who will assess health needs and offer health advice. In an emergency, always call 111.