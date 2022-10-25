Plumbing and bathroom products supplier Reece has opened an outlet in Whangārei, with a showroom in Gumdigger Place, above. Photo / Michael Cunningham

National plumbing and bathroom product supplier Reece has opened its first showroom in Northland with a display store in Whangārei.

Reece NZ, which has branches throughout the country, has opened a plumbing branch and bathroom showroom in Gumdigger Place.

''Whangārei is one of the country's fastest growing districts, with investment in infrastructure and building activity set to increase to meet the needs of a growing population,'' Paul Robbins, Operations Leader for Reece New Zealand, said.

"As an important hub for Northland and one of the major centres north of Auckland, Whangārei is the ideal location for Reece to open our next branch to better support the local plumbers in the region.''

Before Reece opened the Whangārei branch, the closest branch was located 100km away in Warkworth.

''We're excited to bring the Reece expertise, service offering and New Zealand specific product ranges to the local market," Robbins says.

With Reece's growing network across New Zealand and a national distribution centre, he said Northland plumbers can also count on Reece to get them product when and where they need it.

Whangārei branch manager Ben Rawlings grew up in Dargaville and is one of the many Kiwis who has made the choice to return to Northland from Auckland, for a new opportunity and change in lifestyle.

"I've been with Reece for over 11 years. It has been great to watch Reece grow from five branches in Auckland to over 30 across the country now. The opportunity to move home and run the Whangārei branch was one I couldn't turn down,'' Rawlings said.

''The market up here is unique. All the plumbers know each other and it's a lot like a big family. I'm looking forward to Reece Whangārei playing a key role in supporting the essential services of our customers and the ongoing development of the region, with the support of our local employees."

In addition to the trade counter, the branch will have a dedicated bathroom showroom run by a local expert, to provide local trades and consumers with expert design advice and access to Reece's latest and greatest front-of-wall bathroom products.

Reece Whangārei is at 19 Gumdigger Place and is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm and between 8am and 12pm on Saturdays.

■ Reece New Zealand is a premium distributor of plumbing, bathroom, and HVAC-R products to both commercial and residential customers. The Reece business began in 1920 when Harold Joseph Reece started selling hardware products from the back of his truck.

Today, Reece is a major public company with 800 branches and showrooms across New Zealand, Australia and the United States. Reece has been operating in New Zealand and supporting local tradies since 2006 through its branch network spanning the North and South Island. To learn more visit www.group.reece.com/nz.