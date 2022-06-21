Bay of Islands Plumbing & Gas has won the supreme award at the New Zealand Plumbing Awards.

Bay of Islands Plumbing & Gas (BOIPG) has won the supreme Master Plumber of the Year Award at this year's New Zealand Plumbing Awards.

The awards were held in Rotorua on June 17, and BOIPG owner Zane Britton is proud of the win.

Britton set up the business on returning to his home roots in 2018 with his partner and young son after spending 12 years working in Australia.

The award recognises a Master Plumbers member that can clearly demonstrate its business acumen and drive for success. BOIPG exemplified the highest levels of professionalism and service.

Northland was hit particularly hard during the Covid pandemic, with the region literally cut off from the rest of the country during alert level restrictions, but under Britton's management the business has continued to thrive and expand.

Determined to offer essential plumbing services to local households in lockdown, he bought a number of containers at the yard, stocking them on consignment from a local supplier so the business could continue operating during difficult times.

In the past year, staff numbers have grown from three to 10, including two apprentices. Britton has also upped his fleet to include five work vehicles and has equipped the business with a tip truck, an excavator and a hydro jetter.

This has enabled the company to extend the services it offers to the community, whether it be fixing a leaking tap or working on major commercial projects.

BOIPG has also had the opportunity to work on a number of marae projects in the area, upgrading, modernising and bringing infrastructure up to standard.

Britton is proud to have had the chance to work on these projects and to give back to his people through hard work.

He says pre-job planning is essential in the Bay of Islands, with the often long and winding drives to reach customers across the region.

He makes it his business to take time to talk with clients, understand their needs and advise them of solutions to ensure an efficient, high-quality result.

Since returning to New Zealand, Britton has had a big impact in the Bay of Islands, getting behind local community ventures and contributing to the industry he loves.

Never one to sit still, he is currently working with Master Plumbers to grow the connections among fellow member businesses in the Northland region, from Kaiwaka to Kaitaia and beyond.