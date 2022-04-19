Whangarei Falls during heavy rain. Video / Ben Torkington

More than a month's worth of rain fell in parts of Northland over the Easter weekend, with one Whangārei station receiving nearly 200mm of rain in four and a half days.

Whangārei's average rainfall for the whole of April was around 100mm, MetService forecaster Kyle Lee said.

Over the long weekend Glenbervie Forest station received just under 200mm of rain, and most stations in eastern and northern parts of Northland recorded 130 to 150mm.

The station with the second-highest rainfall, 152.8mm, was Whangārei Airport.

More than 100mm was recorded at Kaeo up to Monday morning, but rain eased on Monday night with around 20mm from 12pm Monday to 12pm Tuesday.

The weather contributed to traffic delays on Monday, with long queues from Te Hana to the Brynderwyns, and diversions on Russell Road near Punaruku due to flooding.

Kaka Street in Morningside on Monday. Photo /Tania Whyte

Two boats ran aground on Monday, one on the rocks at Tutukaka and one on the beach at Opua, Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said.

Although there were no longer any weather watches or warnings in place for Northland from Tuesday - as there were on Monday - Lee said there was still a risk of thunderstorms.

"We've got pretty unsettled conditions at the moment, we're expecting more showery stuff today. There's still a risk of thunderstorms in the eastern half of Northland."

The weather was expected to be much the same tomorrow , with the possibility of some heavier rain overnight on Thursday and on Friday.

The outlook for the upcoming long weekend was better, Lee said, with improved weather on Saturday.

"There could be little bouts of heavier rain, and then once the front moves off to the east of the country it should be a lot better.

"Certainly by Saturday, it should be drier and more settled."

The weather was expected to remain warm for the next few days, with highs of 23 in Whangārei, 24 in Kaitaia and 23 in Dargaville expected tomorrow .