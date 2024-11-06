The caregiver claimed the assault was an example of a fight culture at Whangārei Boys’ High School and believed some of the participants were current and former students.

She alleged the assault stemmed from a “secret fight culture” at Whangārei Boys’ High School where fights - or assaults - are posted online.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Smith said while she couldn’t comment on claims about individuals, social media was driving unacceptable behaviour in communities and schools countrywide.

“To some extent, the ban on phones has helped with this in school time but we are seeing more and more unsociable behaviour from young people and adults across all platforms of social media.”

Of Saturday’s incident she said students were not considered to be within the jurisdiction of the board or principal outside of school time and off the school site.

Smith said there were several online platforms where such videos are posted which are often historic incidents being reposted.

“Every time we are alerted to this we report this behaviour to Netsafe and follow up with the students involved if they can be identified. At times, these have also been reported to the police.”

Whangārei Boys' High School principal Karen Smith. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Smith said the school discipline system was used to address issues of serious bullying.

“This can and does result in students being stood down and suspended for behaviour that is considered to be gross misconduct or continual disobedience.”

“Like most adults, we are very concerned about the increase in violence and the role that bystanders play in encouraging and supporting this behaviour both in school and out of school.”

Northland Event’s Centre Trust said the team was aware of the incident and their thoughts were with the victim.

“At every event we host, the safety of everyone is at the forefront of our planning. We prepare a detailed event management plan including health and safety protocols after consultation with key stakeholders including St John, police and security.”

“Our priority will always be to provide a safe environment for our community, and we are deeply saddened that the actions of a few disrupted an otherwise hugely popular community event.”

A full review of the incidents would be conducted to determine if additional measures are needed for future events.

Whangārei police area response manager Senior Sergeant Craig Curnow said despite being overall satisfied with the behaviour at the display, there were “disappointing” incidents.

It was 7.30pm when the 14-year-old was assaulted after he was reportedly “asked for by name”.

“This was a very violent attack ... police are investigating this incident and are speaking with people of interest.”

If you’re concerned about the immediate safety of you or someone else, please call 111. If you want help or expert incident advice, you can contact Netsafe. Their service is free, non-judgemental and available seven days a week.

Email help@netsafe.org.nz .

Call toll free on 0508 NETSAFE (0508 638 723).

Online report at netsafe.org.nz/report .

Text ‘Netsafe’ to 4282.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.











