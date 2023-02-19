Schools across Whangārei have sent warnings to parents after posts encouraging students to join street fights have circulated on social media. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A planned “stab for stab” street fight between Northland schools is making the rounds on social media as copycats mimic violent clashes advertised elsewhere in the country.

Whangārei principals became aware of a homemade advertisement circulating on social media that called for people to arm themselves and take part in a “battle of the schools” last Wednesday, and then again on Friday.

The viral post shared the details of a “stab for stab” fight between Whangārei and Kamo intermediate schools, set to unfold on February 20 on the grounds of a local school.

Netsafe is attempting to uncover who posted the content.

Whether the post is a prank or genuine is unknown, but schools aren’t taking any risks, as they have publicly condemned those responsible.

Kamo Intermediate School deputy principal Lisa Ferriss said it was “very concerning” some young people thought the copycat behaviour on social media that promoted fighting and “dangerous challenges” was acceptable.

“We take this type of post seriously. This type of conduct is unacceptable,” she said.

Whangārei Intermediate School principal Hayley Read posted on the school’s Facebook to inform parents and caregivers that their senior leadership team would be on-site at the supposed time of the fight to ensure nothing took place.

“We will ask police to support us,” she wrote.

Whangārei Girls’ High School had been made aware of the later post, which advertised a “punch for punch” event on Friday afternoon.

The fight targeted students from Kamo High School as well as Whangārei Girls’ High School and Whangerei Boys’ High School.

In an email to teachers and parents, Whangārei Girls’ High School principal Anne Cooper said police had been notified.

“We are letting you know so that you are able to make arrangements as necessary to keep your students safe and know where they are after school today.”

Police told the Advocate they were aware of information circulating online about the planned fights.

“Police will be actively monitoring and will respond and take enforcement action if and when appropriate.”