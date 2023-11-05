Image taken by Kotuitui Whitinga pedestrian and cycle bridge, Hatea Loop at Hihiaua. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Around 9000 people descended upon Semenoff Stadium on Saturday night to attend the highly anticipated Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular.

The crowd was entertained by a range of Northland acts including singing, dancing, kapa haka and bands. Attendees also enjoyed a range of cuisines or their own home-made picnics.

Te Tau Ihu Te Kura Tuatahi o Onerahirahi gave a spine-tingling performance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Te Tau Ihu Te Kura Tuatahi o Onerahirahi gave a spine-tingling performance, and the Glass Ceiling Arts Collective drew smiles from the audience as one young performer belted out his version of Queen’s I Want to Break Free - aided by his backup dancers.

Whangārei Boys High School band ‘Blind Eyes’ put their own twist on L.A.B as well as performing a plethora of their originals much to the delight of many impressed attendees.

Kumarani "Ringleader" Tania Bracey-Brown at front with Jasmine Barker, 15, (left/back) and Savanah Erdos, 15, (right/back). Photo / Michael Cunningham

At times the sky darkened and drizzles of rain came down, but the sand-based ground dried up quickly and eventually, the sky lightened.

Whangārei Academy of Performing Arts (WADPA) delighted the crowds with their elegance and skill before cover band Raise the Bar took to the stage with bygone tunes like Sir Dave Dobbyn’s Slice of Heaven and OMC’s How Bizarre.

Children were also entertained by Circus Kumarani who had a range of activities on offer.

Manaqi Yates, 10, from Pipiwai took out the sack race. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waste Less was also in attendance at rubbish stations around the stadium, ensuring waste from the event was diverted to landfill.

“We have a really good response at the station. People come up and they really want to do the right thing and put it in the right place, but often they’re a little bit unsure so that’s why we’ve got all of our bins manned so that there’s the education element,” Waste Less’s Jo Roberts said.

As night grew darker much of the stadium was lit up with glow sticks. The Hits MC Charmaine Soljak and NZME’s Ellen Taylor then prepared attendees for the lights to go out and suddenly it was dark.

A collective gasp was heard as the sky was lit up with colourful firecrackers, roman candles and sparklers.

The display went on for around 15 minutes - longer than usual according to general manager at Semenoff Stadium Carina de Graaf.

Eight and a half thousand tickets were sold for the event, she said.

That number could well be the highest attendance in the events history.

De Graaf described the event as a “brilliant success” and said she was “so proud” of the “beautiful community” who made the event happen.

“Heaps of community groups pitched in and helped us and these events are actually quite costly. It was a brilliant success. Just a fantastic example of the community working together.”

The event was sponsored by the Lions, Northland Events Centre Trust, Oxford Sports Trust, Whangārei District Council and Cowley’s Hire.

