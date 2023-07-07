Glass Ceiling Arts Collective's Lion King cast. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nineteen-year-old Khea Vint, who has a rare developmental disorder, can’t read or write but still knows all of his lines for his role in The Lion King.

He is one of the 30 inspirational Glass Ceiling Arts Collective (GCAC) cast members performing the Disney classic on the stage of Church Unlimited Whangārei this week.

The production is part of GCAC’s ambition to “smash the glass ceiling” for disabled young people.

GCAC co-founder and artistic director Charlotte Nightingale said the charity provides an inclusive performing arts space for young people with or without a disability.

Khea, who has Williams Syndrome, plays Banzai - one of the three hyenas loyal to the villain Scar. He has been practising his character’s signature evil laugh ready for opening night.

“You guys will laugh a little bit,” he said grinning.

Khea’s journey to the stage had him shed his shy nature. Something, he said, others thinking about performing in a play could achieve too.

“It’s OK if you’re shy, you can still do it even if you’re shy.”

Elizabeth Mauer-Maclaime, 11, who plays young Nayla, told Khea she couldn’t have said it better.

“Being in shows like this gives you more confidence,” she explained.

“When I first came I was really nervous but by the end of the day I felt so supported, it was so much fun.”

From left: Elizabeth Mauer-Maclaime, 11, as young Nayla, and Khea Vint, 19, as Banzai the hyena. Photo / Tania Whyte

A highlight of the show for 15-year-old Oliver Simpson, who landed the role of older Simba, has been getting to know other cast members. While some performers, like Khea and Elizabeth, were familiar after having shared the stage in the Whangārei Theatre Company’s Moana Junior back in October, a lot were new faces too.

He said the cast had formed a close bond: “I love everyone.”

And fittingly 9-year-old Sarvag Shankar, who plays young Simba, agreed.

“It’s fun mixing with different people with different abilities. It’s really nice to do something every weekend like come here and spend time with friends.”

He shared a little backstage secret when he spoke of the scene he was most looking forward to performing.

“It’s when I end up in the forest with Timon and Pumbaa looking for grubs because we eat gummy worms.”

Oliver Simpson, 15 who plays old Simba, with his co-star Sarvag Shankar, 9, who is young Simba. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ten-year-old Libby Kitchen explained how she initially auditioned for the role of the shaman Rafiki but her personality saw her cast as a major character - royal advisor Zazu, who is a redbill hornbill.

“Me and my character are both bossy, funny, probably uptight - Zazu doesn’t like mischievous people,” she said. “This is the biggest role I’ve ever done.”

Libby Kitchen, 10, who plays Zazu, shows off one of the show's props, Pumbaa. Photo / Tania Whyte

Production manager Mariska van Egmond said among the cast were children with Down syndrome, autism, or some who were “just very shy”.

She had been blown away by the response to the show, which only had a few tickets remaining at edition time to its Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon shows.

“We had no expectations, especially as we just started this year. In February, we only put it on Facebook that Glass Ceiling was starting in Whangārei and we had more than 25 kids wanting to be a part of it.”

van Egmond said as a mum to a child with a disability - her daughter being in The Lion King also - she fully appreciated the power of providing a space where they were able to belong and be part of something special.

The creation of their inclusive, low-cost theatre company in Whangārei was helped made possible with Manatu Taonga - Ministry for Culture and Heritage funding via their CARE fund and a Whangārei District Council Community Grant.

Nightingale said the theatre’s popularity showed there was a need in Whangārei for an inclusive performing arts space and the added bonus was that everyone could do it together, meaning siblings didn’t have to go to different options as was usually the case.

“It’s supporting the whole family.”

She added that the theatre program brought disabled performers out from the background and into the spotlight, which showed them the potential they each possessed.

“You can be a wheelchair user, be non-verbal, or have very challenging behaviours - we’ll work with that to find a way to support you being here...we know how important the arts is for mental health and wellbeing and the great impact these programs can make on the lives of young people.”

The Lion King runs until July 12 with tickets available from events.humanitix.com/the-lion-king-in-whangarei or to learn more about Glass Ceiling Arts Collective in Whangārei contact: whangarei@glassceilingartscollective.com























