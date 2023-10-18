Voyager 2023 media awards

Whangārei early childhood leaders reveal a sector in crisis

Brodie Stone
By
3 mins to read
Shelley Shennan is concerned about the struggles the ECE sector is currently facing. Photo / Tania Whyte

Early childcare educators are sounding the alarm about unsafe working and learning conditions as the sector struggles to meet demand.

Educators say issues of unworkable ratios, crowd control, workload pressures and other health and safety

