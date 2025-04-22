A common dolphin was found stranded at Procters Beach – the northern end of Ocean Beach – and was moved by members of the public to Taurikura Bay.

Grover said while he understood the decision to move the dolphin from a beach with smashing waves to a sheltered bay, it should not have been done without guidance from Department of Conservation and Project Jonah experts.

The dolphin was refloated on Friday morning with the help of Project Jonah medics and members of the public, who watched it all day to ensure it did not come ashore again.

The dolphin was not seen on Saturday or Sunday, but was found dead by Busby Head on Monday.

A second common dolphin was also found dead at Procters on Friday.

Project Jonah volunteers helped ensure the first dolphin did not restrand at Taurikura Bay on Friday. Unfortunately, it was found dead at Busby Head on Monday. Photo / Sam Colthurst

The two dolphins will be tested at Massey University, with the support of Ngā Hapū o Whangārei Terenga Paraoa, Grover said.

“Iwi are incredibly supportive of wanting to understand what happened to them both.”

Meanwhile, a third common dolphin, this time a juvenile one, stranded on Ngunguru Sandspit about midday on Friday, Grover said.

The dolphin was moved from the sandspit to the calmer waters of Ngunguru River, where it was watched over throughout the afternoon.

“Eventually it swam out the bar on its own but it was sadly discovered dead on Saturday, 3km south of the rivermouth.”

The dolphin was buried where it was found.

Grover said despite all three incidents not ending as hoped, it was worth trying to save the dolphins, as many stranded marine mammals have been successfully refloated.

More research is needed to help identify marine mammals that can be refloated from those that are mortally wounded, he said.

Moving such large wild animals that are already out of their natural environment can be very stressful for them, Grover said.

Project Jonah relies on trained volunteers and had just trained 110 Northlanders in four different courses a week before the strandings, he said.

Although those volunteers had not been added to the organisation’s call system, several heard about the strandings in their local area and came along anyway. More volunteers are always needed, Grover said.

Local iwi and DoC also helped, with a good team effort put in.

Contact Project Jonah on 0800 4 WHALE (0800 4 94253) or the Department of Conservation on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) if you see a stranded whale or dolphin.

