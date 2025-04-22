Moving such large wild animals that are already out of their natural environment can be very stressful for them, Grover said.
Project Jonah relies on trained volunteers and had just trained 110 Northlanders in four different courses a week before the strandings, he said.
Although those volunteers had not been added to the organisation’s call system, several heard about the strandings in their local area and came along anyway. More volunteers are always needed, Grover said.
Local iwi and DoC also helped, with a good team effort put in.
Contact Project Jonah on 0800 4 WHALE (0800 4 94253) or the Department of Conservation on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) if you see a stranded whale or dolphin.
