The stranded bottlenose dolphin with rescuers. Photo / Evan Davies (DOC)

A bottlenose dolphin refloated after becoming stranded on the Tūtūkākā Coast yesterday is once again relying on rescuers to save it.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) received a call about a dolphin beached on the Ngunguru Sandspit near Whangārei last night. The alarm was also raised with Project Jonah, which mobilised three local volunteer marine mammal medics.

They worked together with local hapū Ngāti Taka, Ngāti Korora and Te Waiariki at sunset to refloat the dolphin, believed to be around 2.5 metres long and weighing between 300kg to 400kg.

Hopes were high as rescuers watched the fully-grown dolphin swim out to sea.

However, DoC spokeswoman Abigail Monteith said the dolphin was unfortunately found stranded this morning. DoC staff were currently on site with hapū members, and receiving marine technical advice.

“Another attempt to refloat the dolphin will be made soon,” Monteith said. “No public assistance is required on-site at this stage.”

Monteith said the dolphin had no obvious injuries.

Anyone concerned about marine mammals in distress should immediately call 0800 DOC HOT (Department of Conservation) or 0800 4 WHALE (Project Jonah).