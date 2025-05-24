Advertisement
Whangārei dog-snatching case shelved, police seek new leads

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Police want new information about a dog-snatching operation last year. Image / NZ Herald graphic

Police are seeking new information about an incident in which dozens of Cavoodle and Cavalier King Charles spaniel dogs were snatched from a rural property near Whangārei amid allegations of puppy farming.

Updating earlier reports, police say 19 dogs, 14 puppies and three parrots were taken from the property at Graham Rd, Mangapai during the incident on September 6 last year. All but two of the dogs were recovered.

The dogs were found more than 700km away at Wellington-based animal charity Helping You Help Animals (HUHA), which claimed the dogs were removed because of welfare concerns.

HUHA chief executive Carolyn Press-McKenzie told media at the time that the dogs were uplifted by people who found the property unattended and were alarmed by the conditions.

She said the group acted without authority but believed they were acting in the dogs’ best interests.

HUHA transported the dogs to Wellington.

Press-McKenzie said HUHA offered to desex the animals and treat those it alleged were in poor medical condition but the offer was declined.

The owners denied operating a puppy farm. Police instructed HUHA to return the dogs, which the charity said it did reluctantly.

Police and the SPCA each launched investigations into various allegations arising from people on either side of the dispute.

SPCA National Inspectorate manager Alan Wilson said the SPCA opened its investigation after it became aware the dogs were in the care of HUHA.

“SPCA had no knowledge of and were not involved in the removal of these dogs.”

Wilson said the investigation had been completed and had resulted in an educational outcome.

“We will not be commenting further.”

Police told the Northern Advocate this week they had since exhausted all avenues of inquiry and shelved the case but were still keen to hear from anyone who might have new information.

People could contact police online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the reference number 240906/1215.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years’ experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

