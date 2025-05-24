Police want new information about a dog-snatching operation last year. Image / NZ Herald graphic

Police want new information about a dog-snatching operation last year. Image / NZ Herald graphic

Police are seeking new information about an incident in which dozens of Cavoodle and Cavalier King Charles spaniel dogs were snatched from a rural property near Whangārei amid allegations of puppy farming.

Updating earlier reports, police say 19 dogs, 14 puppies and three parrots were taken from the property at Graham Rd, Mangapai during the incident on September 6 last year. All but two of the dogs were recovered.

The dogs were found more than 700km away at Wellington-based animal charity Helping You Help Animals (HUHA), which claimed the dogs were removed because of welfare concerns.

HUHA chief executive Carolyn Press-McKenzie told media at the time that the dogs were uplifted by people who found the property unattended and were alarmed by the conditions.

She said the group acted without authority but believed they were acting in the dogs’ best interests.