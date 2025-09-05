Born and raised on a farm in Taranaki, Bayly sought a career that kept him working closely with people. He joined Te Kamo High School straight out of teacher training and never left.

He has spent the past 40 years teaching physical education, social sciences and business enterprise studies, while also serving as a dean and iwi co-ordinator.

Te Kamo High School teacher Alan Bayly (standing) with his late father Les Bayly.

Bayly’s classroom is more than a place of learning, it’s a launchpad for ideas, confidence and community connection – which many successful local business owners can trace their roots back to.

Some of those businesses now mentor others, creating a ripple effect of growth and support. Students still reach out to Bayly to share how what started in class have become international businesses.

Bayly’s impact goes beyond academics. He is the enthusiastic MC at school sports days and events, the guide on outdoor education trips and the one who manages all the buses after a long day – always smiling. He’s the teacher who shows up early on Saturdays to take students to markets up north and who consistently ensures every student feels seen and safe and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Bayly’s students and colleagues speak of his legendary smile, upbeat nature and the way he lifts spirits and makes people feel welcome, especially some of those “naughty kids” who remember his instinctive understanding, support and acceptance.

Many have said Bayly was the reason they kept coming to school.

He was said not to have judged but instead to have cared. He saw potential where others saw problems. Former students recalled: “You made hundreds of lives better just by your attitude.”

Bayly’s generosity continues outside of school hours. He has voluntarily run youth, children’s and men’s programmes through his church and has organised numerous community events, delivered food, chopped firewood and helped families move house.

He is the kind of person who’s always ready to help in any way he can.

Bayly’s roles have ranged from manager of the Northland Secondary Schools Surf Team to Northern Region Secondary Schools Touch Tournament manager.

In rugby, he coached the school’s First XV while also playing for and later captaining the Kamo Rugby Club, retiring when more of the Kamo Premiers called him “Mr Bayly” than “Alan”.

He also volunteered as a surf lifeguard at Waipu Cove for several summers.

Bayly is a devoted husband and father. He supported his wife Vikki Bayly in building a successful local business and raised two daughters with the same passion for community involvement and desire to positively impact others.

Now a proud grandfather, he continues to model what it means to live with purpose and kindness.

For this, we honour him.

Fitness instructor for nearly five decades, Bett Harvey

Bett Harvey’s journey in fitness began in 1984. As one of the first Les Mills instructors, she worked for more than eight years at the Kensington Gym.

Since then, she has become a beacon of strength, compassion, and dedication in the community – especially for older adults seeking to maintain their health and independence.

Harvey, now in her eighties and facing her own health challenges, has spent nearly 50 years helping people stay active, tailoring exercises to suit individual needs and limitations.

Her weekly Sitfit classes, held in Onerahi, the Regent and The Falls Estate Lifestyle Village, are more than just workouts – they’re uplifting, inclusive gatherings that foster community and joy.

Harvey’s approach is gentle and encouraging. She uses her vibrant personality and engaging style to create an atmosphere where residents feel motivated, connected and joyful.

Bett Harvey has been a fitness instructor for nearly five decades.

Her sessions blend seated and standing exercises with music and laughter, making fitness fun and accessible for all.

Harvey’s classes are a social lifeline. Many participants, often living alone, gather for lunch after sessions, forming friendships and enjoying much-needed companionship. This sense of community, sparked by Harvey’s warmth and leadership, has enriched lives.

Her deep knowledge of anatomy and movement shines in every class. Harvey explains which muscles are being worked and ensures exercises are done safely and effectively.

She continually researches new techniques to address age-related issues and adapts routines to accommodate participants with mobility challenges.

Harvey’s love for what she does is evident in her enthusiasm and thoughtful presentation.

Even after undergoing a knee replacement last year, Harvey continued teaching classes right up until her hospital admission and resumed them as soon as she was medically cleared.

In her former years, she was a formidable basketball player for 25 years and represented Northland. She was an accomplished bodybuilder, winning titles including Pan Pacific, Northland and Most Muscular Woman in Auckland.

Harvey has made a profound impact outside of the gym through her work with Northland Home Support, where she cared for clients for 12 years and often stayed beyond her paid hours to ensure her clients were safe and comfortable.

Her quiet generosity and selflessness have made a lasting difference in many lives.

Harvey is a rare gem – humble, hardworking and deeply caring. She never seeks recognition, yet her contributions have been transformative. Her decades of service, her tireless advocacy for older adults and her ability to bring people together through movement and kindness deserve to be celebrated.

For this, we honour her.

Portland’s longest-serving volunteer firefighter, Harry Carter

Harry Carter is a man whose quiet strength, unwavering integrity and deep love for his community have made him a pillar of Portland for more than four decades.

Known for his down-to-earth wisdom, calm diplomacy and sincere care and respect for others, Carter has dedicated his life to service through his long-standing career at Golden Bay Cement, Portland School, the Portland Ratepayers and Residents Association and his extraordinary 43 years with Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Carter began his Fire Service journey in 1980 with the Portland Volunteer Fire Brigade. Over the years, he has held numerous leadership roles, including chief fire officer.

Although now retired from the brigade, he continues his involvement through advising and mentoring new recruits and senior officers.

Carter is a skilled firefighter who has guided countless volunteers through their rank progression. His ability to provide useful guidance and lead with empathy and strength has earned him deep respect from his brigade and neighbouring stations alike.

Carter has been a long-time member and former chair of the Portland Ratepayers and Residents Association. He worked tirelessly to keep the community connected and thriving.

Portland's longest-serving volunteer firefighter, Harry Carter.

He now serves as secretary and treasurer. His open and honest communication style has fostered strong relationships with Portland businesses, local councils and agencies to ensure Portland’s voice is heard and respected.

One of Carter’s most beloved initiatives is the annual “Emu Parade” clean-up day, where residents come together to beautify their neighbourhood. Under his leadership, these events have become a symbol of community pride and co-operation.

Developing youth is another example of Carter’s commitment to the community. In the early 2000s, seeing a lack of opportunities for local young people, he founded the Portland Cadet Group for ages 11 to 16. With no formal programme available, he and his team created one from scratch – writing lesson plans, securing uniforms from businesses and gaining support from parents and the brigade.

Carter’s focus was on building character, citizenship, respect and then firefighting skills.

About 20 cadets completed the programme over six years, with several going on to join the brigade or pursue further education and employment.

The cadet group’s success was a direct result of Carter’s vision, dedication and belief in young people.

He and his wife Jane Carter have raised two sons – one also serves in the brigade – and are proud grandparents. Having a family in the Portland community led to support for the Portland Kindergarten and a nine-year Portland School Board of Trustees membership.

Whether helping a neighbour, supporting a colleague or community group or mentoring a young recruit or senior officer, Harry Carter is always ready to lend a hand.

His humility, kindness and consistency have earned him the trust and admiration of all who know him.

For this, we honour him.

Former Ruakākā fire chief and businessman Darrell Trigg

Darrell Trigg has spent decades generously giving his time, energy and expertise to the Whangārei and Bream Bay communities.

As managing director of Trigg Construction Ltd, he oversaw the development of many significant commercial projects across Northland that included the iconic Hundertwasser Art Centre with the Wairau Māori Art Gallery.

In 1993, he and wife Marlene Trigg founded Trigg Construction, which has grown from residential beginnings into an award-winning commercial construction company.

The company, proudly locally owned and operated, reflects the couple’s values – community connection, integrity and excellence.

Trigg’s business success is matched by his unwavering commitment to service. He has sponsored countless local organisations and events, including schools, sports clubs, the Lions, Fire and Emergency, the Bream Bay Sports Awards and the Trigg Family Race Day.

Former Ruakākā fire chief and successful businessman Darrell Trigg.

Trigg Stadium in Kensington stands as a testament to his family’s enduring support for community sport and recreation.

Trigg’s leadership extends to his Registered Master Builders Auckland/Northland Life membership and his time as the Auckland and national president of Master Builders and as the chair of Master Build Services.

He continues to mentor emerging businesses through the Chamber of Commerce and Business Mentors New Zealand. His guidance is practical, sincere and always rooted in a desire to see others succeed.

One of Trigg’s most enduring legacies is his 35 years of service as a volunteer firefighter. He began in the Kamo brigade and signed off as chief fire officer in Ruakākā.

As a firefighter, he was known for putting his crew, his community and the future of the brigade first.

Trigg stepped down from his leadership role in 2023 to make space for younger members to grow, a gesture that speaks volumes about his character. He remains a Life Member of the brigade and is warmly welcomed by his fellow firefighters.

Trigg has served as a Justice of the Peace for more than 12 years. His “green shield” status on the Royal Federation’s registry reflects his commitment to staying current with the complex demands of the role.

Trigg and a team of dedicated volunteers recently formed charitable trust Access to Adventure, with the mission to provide year-round access to the ocean for individuals with physical or intellectual disabilities, empowering them to experience freedom, connection and joy through tailored marine adventures.

Trigg’s commitment to the community is equally evident in his work on the Bream Bay Shared Path project, a community-led initiative connecting Marsden Cove to Ruakākā township. As volunteer project manager, he contributed hundreds of hours to ensure its success, helping create a safer, more accessible environment for residents.

For this, we honour him.