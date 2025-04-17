NZME has launched On The Up – a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. In this story, reporter Brodie Stone talks to Alan Bayly, a respected and loved teacher who last week celebrated 40 years teaching at Te Kamo High School.
When Alan Bayly walks through the bustling courtyard of Te Kamo High School between bells, students greet him with fist bumps and smiles.
“That girl drew me a picture the other day,” he pointed out after yet another eager wave.
The grin that was plastered on his face was probably the biggest sign of why he has been teaching at the school for so long.
He moved to Northland aged 22 after graduating from Massey University and his first practical teaching experience at Auckland Grammar School.
Bayly remembered Te Kamo High School’s first computer, which only two people knew how to operate.
“It sat in the library like a shrine,” he laughed.
Back then, the high school was very semi-rural, which felt like home as he came from a farming background.
Bayly’s Taranaki roots meant it was not unusual for students to see the teacher in shorts and a polo top during winter back in the day.
“I ended up here in Northland because they told me it was warm and didn’t rain.
“I think it rained from Easter through to Labour Weekend that first year,” Bayly said.
From the moment he stepped foot in Te Tai Tokerau, he got stuck in. He coached and played for the Kamo Rugby Club, worked as the school bus co-ordinator, joined the local church and Surf Life Saving Club at Waipu Cove.
He even met his wife through the surf club, and one of their first dates was the school ball.
Despite Bayly’s extensive community involvement, it was probably within the walls of Te Kamo High School where he made the biggest difference to people’s lives.