Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei District Council preparing legal action to recoup $1m in costs for toxic clean-up

3 minutes to read
All hazardous waste on this site at Ruakākā has been removed and now the push is to recover costs of the clean-up. Photo / Michael Cunningham

All hazardous waste on this site at Ruakākā has been removed and now the push is to recover costs of the clean-up. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

One of five agencies that collectively contributed more than $3 million towards cleaning up a hazardous waste site in Northland will seek a court order to recoup costs from the polluters.

Whangārei District Council stumped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.