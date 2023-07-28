Two people are in hospital after a van hit two parked vehicles. Picture/ Avneesh Vincent

Two people were taken to Whangārei Hospital after the van they were travelling in crashed into two parked vehicles.

Police were called to the crash in Kiripaka Rd in Tikipunga about 6.35pm on Thursday.

A Hone Hato St John spokesperson confirmed one person was in moderate condition while the other suffered minor injuries.

The Advocate spoke to a resident at the scene of the crash, who was upset because the van had smashed the boot of their parked car.

Akshay Kumar came rushing out of his house after he heard a “loud sound”.

“I had just come home after getting some groceries and then parked my car ahead of another vehicle. I was inside my house for not more than five minutes when I heard the sound from my kitchen.

“I immediately came out and couldn’t find my car in the spot where I had parked. That’s when I saw the other damaged vehicle that was behind mine.”

It didn’t take Kumar long to find his Nissan Micra, which had been dragged about 15m from where he had parked it.

He said the van seemed to have hit the sedan parked behind his vehicle first before smashing into his car.

“My wife notified the police and soon they came along followed by an ambulance as well. It’s been only a while since we moved into this region and it’s unfortunate for us since we don’t have insurance for our vehicle,“ he said.