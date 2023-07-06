Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei Boys’ High School students causing concern outside childcare centre

Imran Ali
By
5 mins to read
Michael Martin (pictured) has concerns about high school students loitering on a shared footpath just metres away from the daycare his son attends.

Michael Martin (pictured) has concerns about high school students loitering on a shared footpath just metres away from the daycare his son attends.

A Whangārei preschool twice went into voluntary lockdown following concerns about high school students loitering on a footpath just metres away.

The childcare centre, which the Advocate has chosen not to name, is having CCTV

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate