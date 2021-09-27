Whangārei boy Eli Barnes' fundraiser for muscular dystrophy receives generous support

MC250921NADELI6 Eli Barnes, 5, participating in the Roll 1k for MDA campaign. Photo / Michael Cunningham

MC250921NADELI6 Eli Barnes, 5, participating in the Roll 1k for MDA campaign. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Whangārei boy's fundraiser event for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) of New Zealand on Saturday attracted supporters rolling 1 km on skateboards, wheelbarrows, and roller skates.

Over 20 people gathered at Whangārei's Hatea Loop in support of Eli Barnes' mission to raise money for MDA.

Eli was participating in the Roll 1k for MDA campaign, a fundraising and awareness campaign that relies on supporters rolling 1km on any kind of wheels and fundraising among family and friends.

The 5-year-old almost made it to the finish line on his little bike and crossed the final mark on his cart wheelchair.

Eli and his mother. Jess Barnes. had set $5000 as their goal, of which they had raised a little over $3000 so far.

Eli Barnes, 5, and Sharlene Clements from Kind Hands respite care cottage. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Barnes said the $5000 goal was decided before the Covid-19 lockdown happened and that changed a lot of their plans.

"We are not expecting to hit our actual goal, but we definitely have reached a lot closer than what we were expecting.

"We had a couple of really generous donations."

With regards to Eli, Barnes said he had lots of fun.

Eli's 1km fundraiser on the Loop, Whangārei, Grayson Barnes. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"He loves riding his little bike. Seeing everybody support him throughout the fundraising campaign really made him happy.

"We had lots of time for celebration.

"He got a bit fatigued at the end, but we had a cart wheelchair ready to go so he would be able to complete the kilometre without getting too exhausted."

The family would keep the donation open for as long as they can, said Barnes.

Eli Barnes, 5, and Sharlene Clements from Kind Hands respite care cottage. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We are allowed to keep it open for six weeks before submitting the funds to the MDA society.

"We are using a platform called Just Giving, which was set up by MDA. Once the donations are closed, they will automatically go to them.

"The donation will go towards the field workers' service.

"Staff members for MDA come around and visit people to offer support and guidance. This fundraiser will fund that role, which is very essential."

Barnes said she was blessed to be part of a community where everyone was so supportive.

"We would like to thank everybody who turned up to support Eli and who donated the fundraiser in any way."