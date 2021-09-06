Northland news in brief: Crossbow robber sought; and more Lotto luck in Northland

Northland police are asking the public to help identify this man.

Police have appealed for the public's help to identify a man in relation to an attempted aggravated robbery of a Whangārei liquor store last month. Staff at Bottle-O Kamo, on Three Mile Bush Rd, were confronted by a man armed with a loaded crossbow on August 15. The man reportedly demanded cash from the till before fleeing the shop empty- handed. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210815/6747 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Northland Lotto winner

A Northland Lotto player was among seven nationally that each won almost $30,000 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday.

The ticket, sold on MyLotto in Northland due to Lotto retail outlets being closed during level 3 and 4, won its holder $29,697.

The winning Lotto numbers were 8, 10, 12, 26, 33 and 35, with the bonus number 11 and Powerball number 7.

Powerball is worth $8 million on Wednesday.

Scam text warning

There have been reports of 'scam texts' being sent to the public advising of positive Covid-19 test results. Authorities say if you receive such a text and you haven't recently had a test, ignore it and report it. If you have recently undertaken a test, someone from the testing station and/or the public health team will call to discuss the result. To report a scam, email covid@ops.cert.govt.nz.

Fish and Game nominees

All eight nominees to the Fish and Game Northland regional council have been elected unopposed after only eight names were received for the 12-member council.

Peter Allen, Russell Daniels. Phil Durham and Hira Kaire were nominated from Whangārei, Mark Bell, Darryl Reardon and Cameron Shanks from the Kaipara and John Skeates from the Bay of Islands, were all elected unopposed to the Northland council.

Disability consultation

Northlanders are being asked what data they would like to see about disabled people, as part of consultation for the upcoming 2023 Disability Survey, Stats NZ said.

Public consultation on the content of the survey will began on Monday and ends on October 29.

The Disability Survey is the primary source for estimating how many disabled people there are in New Zealand. It also provides information on the experiences of disabled people, and how well they are faring. Go to www.stats.govt.nz/news/feedback-sought-on-content-for-the-next-disability-survey for information.

Bus company sold

Global investment firm KKR has announced the signing of definitive agreements under which it will acquire Ritchies Transport Limited, New Zealand's biggest privately owned bus company. The investment will be used to advance Ritchies' mission to better connect local communities, support the country's expanding public transport network and promote greener transportation solutions. Ritchies has a fleet of more than 1,600 vehicles and a network of 42 strategically located depots across the country, including in Whangārei.