Georgia Green and Sara O'Dwyer from Whangārei enjoy the ride at ArtBeat 2023 in Cafler Park. This year's event promises to be bigger than ever as it moves to the Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland’s biggest free interactive art event is expected to attract up to 15,000 people this Saturday to its new venue in Whangārei’s Town Basin.

ArtBeat - a free event for all ages - has been held in Cafler Park for 26 years but had to move this year because of construction work in the park, said Creative Northland events manager Jo Roberts.

But the move to the Town Basin is fitting as it is home to many arts attractions, including the Hundertwasser Art Centre, Whangārei Art Museum and Reyburn House Gallery, she said.

“It’s our cultural hub - this is going to be a huge celebration.”

The Town Basin has also proven it can host large events, with more than 13,000 people attending the two-day Maritime Festival in October last year.

But Roberts said with the warm summer weather and people in Whangārei for the Blues vs Fijian Drua rugby game, even more people could attend ArtBeat on Saturday.

“It could be 15,000 - I don’t know, it’s hard to figure out how many people it will be.”

No matter the numbers, ArtBeat is promising to be a celebration of everything to do with art, creativity and culture, with 1km of events from Pūtahi Park and Victoria Canopy Bridge to the Hihiaua Cultural Centre, Roberts said.

“It’s whānau-friendly and open to all ages [so everyone can] come down and have a go at the arts.”

There will be three live music stages, a silent disco stage, roaming performers and multiple art interaction zones where people can get their hands messy with painting, pottery, weaving and origami, she said.

Reducing waste is a key theme of the event, with Waste Less running a recycling station and children’s author Rose Webster operating a plastic recycling project where bottle caps are turned into works of art, Roberts said.

The Hundertwasser Arts Centre is embracing the chance to have the festival on its doorstep, said director Dr Joost de Bruin.

More than 13,000 people attended the Whangārei Maritime Festival at the Town Basin in October 2023, with more expected for this weekend's ArtBeat. Photo / Whangārei Maritime Festival

The centre will run free arts activities and is offering half-price entry fees, with proceeds from the day going towards running its schools and public programmes, he said.

Roberts said people who are interested in coming along should register for free online at events.humanitix.com/artbeat-2024 to get the full programme and a chance to win a $50 voucher at The Quay, No. 8 or Loco.

The day will run from 10am to 4pm and, while there will be food stalls available, whānau can also bring their own food and drink.

With hot weather forecast, hats, sunblock and water bottles will also be a must, Roberts said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.