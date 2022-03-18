Pūtahi Park's water feature includes 19 water jets, each with LED lighting, that can be programmed with varying sequences and colour displays at the Whangarei Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A week has passed since the new interactive water feature opened at Whangārei's Pūtahi Park and tamariki can't get enough of the splish, splash water fun.

Whangārei mum Kauangarua Kingi says the new feature is "very cool" as she watches her kids - Ruangaia, 4, and Tuhukea Edwards, 6 - have the "time of their life".

The mum-of-three said it was an excellent addition to her Hātea Loop walk.

"We had heard about this feature in a brochure years ago but never thought it was really going to happen ... the kids love it," Kingi said.

The interactive water feature - alongside an amphitheatre, small-scale Balance Park, and large kinetic sculpture - is part of a $6.6 million project to transform the waterfront next to the Canopy Bridge.

Newly-opened Pūtahi Park provides a link between Whangārei's waterfront, the Huarahi o te Whai Hātea Loop Walkway, and the central city area.

Whangārei resident Ajae Selwin said the water feature was another playful activity for the kids and it was about time they had something new and fun.

Selwin only heard about the park yesterday morning but wasted no time in visiting with his three kids later that same day.

"It is all over social media and totally justifiable ... my son and I do the loop often, this will be a good way to end it," he said.

The experience resonated with Whangārei newcomer, Michelle Tohill, who has been to the park four times in the past seven days with her son Caellum.

Ruangaio Edwards, 4, enjoys the new interactive water feature at the Whangārei Town Basin Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

She moved to town last year and has had a "real struggle" finding places Caellum could enjoy and play with kids his age.

"It is a nice spot for the kids to interact with other kids, parents to meet other parents, and also fun.

"Every time we have been here, it is packed with kids and always busy," Tohill said.

The interactive water feature has streams of water on hot days and light displays after sunset.

The new addition includes 19 water jets, each with LED lighting, that can be programmed with varying sequences and colour displays.

The water is recycled and treated to enable year-round use, "especially during long, hot, dry periods when there can be water restrictions", the Whangārei District Council website said.

Pūtahi Park is built on rich Māori and European history. The historical aspects are referenced in four key themes within the new park's design:

• A pathway to the sea - a place where fresh and saltwater meet.

• A place of connection between the harbour and food sources inland.

• A place on the flight path of the kotuku (white heron).

• A place of early European settlement and part of a large orchard.