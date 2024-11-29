At the end of the war, it returned to McBreen who then formed a company with Monty Jenkins, who had driven it for the army, before it was used in the fleet of McBreen Jenkins’ equipment.

It was donated to the Northland Vintage Machinery Club some 10 years ago by Bill McBreen Junior and the legendary Cat will be driven to the A&P Show next weekend.

“It is still in good running order,” confirms Dick. “If anyone wants to hear it run, the boys (at the show) will start it up.”

The 10-tonne D4J and Traxcon loader is just one of a selection of Northland Vintage Machinery Club’s vintage earthmoving Cat machines, that shaped much of the country, to be on display this year.

Vintage Machinery Club chairman Neville Edge (left) and former chairman Dick Thorburn with the 87-year-old Caterpillar used around Northland during World War II.

They, along with other vintage tractors and machinery, will stand alongside an example of their modern counterparts. It will mark the first time a fleet of Caterpillars has been at the show as the Caterpillar company celebrates its 100th birthday.

Developed in California in 1925, the Cat machine evolved when salesman Benjamin Holt replaced a steam tractor’s rear wheels with tracks, helping farmers to work on soft soils.

The company photographer exclaimed that the machine “moved like a big caterpillar”. After merging with the Best Tractor Company, Caterpillar Tractor Co. has been synonymous with earthmoving equipment ever since.

New Zealand’s first Caterpillar tractor dealer was A.S. Paterson.

In 1932 Gough, Gough and Hamer took over, importing five machines to demonstrate to the Ministry of Works. The demonstration was successful and Cat earthmovers and their skilled operators have since built New Zealand’s key civil projects including roads, hydroelectric schemes, ski fields, as well as breaking-in much of the nation’s farmland over the last century.

Today, Terra Cat is New Zealand’s Cat dealer.

In addition to celebrating a centenary of Caterpillar, the Northland Excavator Competition will be at the show, demonstrating the skills of some of the country’s top earth moving contractors.

Family fun at the Whangārei A&P Show

The 100-year celebrations don’t stop there. In fact, it’s the theme at this year’s Whangārei A&P Show as the Royal Agricultural Society of New Zealand (RAS), the umbrella organisation of all A&P Shows around the country, also celebrates its centenary.

The royal flavour woven into Whangārei A&P Show this year includes best dressed royal themed classes in the livestock and equestrian sections; a prize for the best royal themed trade site, where local vendors will compete for the most regal display, and 10 crowns will be hidden around the show which, if found, can be exchanged for $100 cash.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a variety of royal-themed activities, such as Fight the Knight, a fun challenge for the whole family.

There will be ribbon-winning competitions across a range of categories, from horses, beef cattle, and sheep, to shearing, wood-chopping, and local arts, crafts, and cookery.

Wood chopping at the Whangārei A&P

A highlight for horse lovers this year is Whangārei A&P Show’s equestrian competitions, bringing the best in equine excellence from across Northland and including fun feature events like workout to music and fashion at the show.

A new feature event, Horse of the North, will crown the most versatile horse or pony of the weekend. Competitors in this event will gain points across three sections, with the chance to win the prestigious Horse of the North 2024 title and prizes.

Visitors can dive into a wide variety of rural experiences, including Cowley’s Farmyard for animal encounters and hands-on fun at the Tokatoka Views Pet Tent, and a showcase of livestock, from beef cattle and horses to goats, sheep, and lambs.

A wide range of live entertainment is on offer, including the return of Chris Kirk from What Now, who will be active around the show, and other crowd favourites like the Fresha Valley Suzie Moo Show, Northland police dogs, Billy Black the Woolman and Jake Whitaker’s Moto-X stunt show.

Rides at the Whangārei A&P Show

The main stage will feature multicultural performances celebrating the diverse cultural fabric of our community - from the contemporary Polynesian beats of Cook Islands to Middle Eastern Dance, and Traditional Chinese Culture Groups, as well as a performance by a fitness and dance studio.

Says Whangārei A&P Society CEO Chris Mason, “Whangārei A&P Show has long been a cherished tradition for our community, and this year’s centenary celebration brings a whole new level of excitement, fun, and royal flair. It’s the perfect opportunity for families to come together, experience rural excellence, and create lasting memories.”

Whangārei A&P Show is on Saturday December 7, from 9am-4.30pm at Barge Showgrounds, Maunu Rd. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for school-age children, and free for children under 5.