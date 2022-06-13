Police on Western Hills Drive this afternoon. Photo / NZME

Police have now reopened a section of Western Hills Dr following an armed response to a family harm incident.

"Police had been responding to a family harm matter at a residential address and cordons were put in place as a precaution," a police spokesperson said.

"The other party involved was not present at the address and enquiries are underway to locate him."

Police confirmed armed staff attended "as a precaution" after receiving information that a firearm may have been at the address.

"No firearm has been located at this stage and police are speaking with occupants of the address to establish the circumstances of what has occurred," the spokesperson added.

A reporter at the scene said a number of armed police and detectives were present, and traffic was backed up through town and the Avenues following the road closure.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to contact police on 105, quoting the reference number P050899848.