Six-month-old Jahzarna Hape and her parents, dad Pari Edwards and mum Ngarimu Hape, died in Saturday's crash. Photo / Supplied

A Northland couple and their 6-month-old daughter were heading home from a birthday party on a beach when they lost their lives in a horrific road crash.

Whangārei residents Pari Edwards - known as Puddz - his partner Ngarimu Hape and their daughter Jah-zarna Hape were returning from Oakura when their car collided head-on with a north-bound light truck towing a trailer.

The crash happened between Saleyards Rd and Richards Rd on State Highway 1 at Kauri, about 4.10pm on Saturday.

Their 6-year-old son, Pare Hare Hika Edwards, was in the vehicle his parents were travelling in and suffered serious injuries. He is at Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Another daughter, Angel-Rose Hape, 5, was in a separate vehicle and was unhurt.

The deaths were among six fatalities on the nation’s roads over the weekend. Police urged motorists to drive safely heading into the busy festive season.

Hape’s sister Anahera Henare said the couple’s extended whanau was still trying to come to terms with their loss.

Henare had been admitted at Auckland City Hospital and said the couple were planning to visit her upon their return from Oakura on Saturday.

“I spoke to them moments before the crash through video call just as they were leaving the beach. They said they’d return home, then re-pack and come down to Auckland to see me.”

She said her sister and Edwards’ children meant everything to the couple. Half of Hape’s family was from Panguru, and the other half from Whatuwhiwhi.

She had five brothers and five sisters, while stay-home dad Edwards had 11 siblings, including himself.

Hape was the fourth-oldest. Henare described her as “silly”, and someone who was full of laughter and loved to dance.

Henare’s partner is Edwards’ older brother, and she said both families were a close-knit bunch.

Edwards’ sister Trisha Raharuhi Pedersen described her brother as a big, friendly and cuddly type who loved all his nieces and nephews.

“He was well-loved and we’ll miss them dearly,” she said.

The whānau is planning to leave Whangārei for Haititai Marangai Marae in Whatuwhiwhi tomorrow. Other details are still being finalised.

SH1 between Hikurangi and Kauri was closed following the triple fatality on Saturday, and northbound travellers were asked to use the Apotu Rd detour through to Jordan Valley Rd and back onto SH1. The reverse was asked of southbound road users.

Saturday’s fatal crash takes Northland’s road toll to 32— one fewer than last year’s total of 33.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Road Policing Bruce O’Brien said safety messages on how to avoid crashes were not getting through to motorists.

Police could not comment specifically on the causes of the weekend’s crashes as they were under investigation, but O’Brien said the same factors time and time again resulted in deaths and trauma on the roads.

“Even when speed doesn’t cause a crash, it is the single biggest determinant in whether you and your passengers walk away or are carried away.”

He said alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes, and if people were going to enjoy a few drinks, they should make sure they have a plan to get home or find a sober driver.

“The most important message police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way,” O’Brien said.