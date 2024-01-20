Cable Bay in the Far North is currently the site of Operation Flotation, where water rescue devices are readily available. Photo / Peter Jackson

Four people were taken to hospital on Saturday after a water incident at Cable Bay in the Far North.

One first response unit, three ambulances and one rescue helicopter attended the scene.

One person in a serious condition and three others in a moderate condition were taken to Kaitāiā Hospital in two ambulances.

Two other patients in a minor condition were treated at the scene, Hato Hone St John said.

In a statement to the Northern Advocate, Police said they received reports of a “group of people in the water requiring assistance” shortly after noon.

The Advocate understands one person initially got into trouble in the water and five others joined in an attempt to aid them.

Cable Bay is the site of Operation Flotation, an initiative spearheaded by Cable Bay local Pat Millar in an effort to improve water safety at beaches, and the odds of those saving others in the water.

Millar has pushed efforts to get more flotation devices at beaches after hearing about the drowning of Wairongoa “Magoo” Renata who died just after New Year’s in 2018.

The initiative has grown from five devices installed at three Doubtless Bay beaches but now there are 20 devices as far south as Ōpito Bay in the Coromandel.

