She asked not to be identified but wanted to share her story in the hope others will heed the warning, especially elderly.
Foodstuffs said Kaitāia Pak’nSave is a very safe store and such incidents are very rare, but both the company and police say the incident serves as a reminder to be vigilant about keeping valuables safe.
The woman said her bag contained everything including her wallet, cash, phone and prescription reading glasses, which would all cost thousands to replace. On top of this, it took her hours to cancel her bank cards and phone.
Police area response manager Senior SergeantRichard Garton said police received a report that a woman shopping in Kaitāia realised she had left her handbag in the trolley when she got home, and returned to the supermarket to discover it had been taken.
The woman said when she rang police initially, she was a bag of nerves, and full of confusion and disbelief about what happened.
But she was later able to more clearly recall what had happened, and the store’s CCTV footage confirmed when the bag was taken.
Garton said it was a reminder for people to be careful with security of their valuables.
“Thieves are opportunistic and while most in our community would’ve handed the bag into police or the store, it highlights the need to be vigilant with the security of your personal belongings.”
Police have filed the matter, pending any further available evidence, he said.