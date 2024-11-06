The woman was shopping with her sister, who is 80, and was packing the groceries from their two trolleys into her car, when two men started talking to her sister.

She believed the men targeted the pair due to their age.

While the sister was distracted talking to one of the men, the other man grabbed the woman’s handbag from her trolley.

The woman said she noticed out of the corner of her eye what the man was doing but was too scared to say or do anything, due to the men’s intimidating demeanor and large size.

She particularly did not want to alert her sister, whom she thought would retaliate.

Once clear of the supermarket, the woman rang police and got in contact with Pak’nSave, with staff later confirming the incident was captured on CCTV.

She still has not got her bag back.

Kaitāia police have filed a report on the incident but say it's a reminder to keep valuables safe. Photo / NZME

“I want the elderly people to know, just be vigilant about their bags. It was right in my trolley but they took advantage of us,” the woman said.

“It was very, very frightening for me. It’s just that my whole life was in my bag.”

A statement from Foodstuffs, which runs Pak’nSave, said the safety of team members and customers is the company’s top priority, and such incidents at Pak’nSave Kaitāia are rare.

“For additional security, the store has CCTV covering the car park, and we’ve made footage available to the police to assist in their investigation.”

Foodstuffs advises customers to keep their wallets with them and avoid leaving valuables unattended.

Once customers have finished shopping, it also recommends placing personal items in the car before unloading their trolley, securing belongings in the boot, rather than the more visible front seat.

Police area response manager Senior Sergeant Richard Garton said police received a report that a woman shopping in Kaitāia realised she had left her handbag in the trolley when she got home, and returned to the supermarket to discover it had been taken.

The woman said when she rang police initially, she was a bag of nerves, and full of confusion and disbelief about what happened.

But she was later able to more clearly recall what had happened, and the store’s CCTV footage confirmed when the bag was taken.

Garton said it was a reminder for people to be careful with security of their valuables.

“Thieves are opportunistic and while most in our community would’ve handed the bag into police or the store, it highlights the need to be vigilant with the security of your personal belongings.”

Police have filed the matter, pending any further available evidence, he said.

