Kaitāia Business Association chairman Josh Kirby says more CCTV coverage will help keep the town’s CBD safer for residents, businesses and visitors after a survey of business owners found 93 per cent reported observing anti-social behaviour around their workplaces within the last year. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

There’s a call for a security patrol of Kaitāia’s streets after a survey showed a whopping 93 per cent of businesses experienced anti-social behaviour around their workplaces within the past year.

As well, the survey, run by the Kaitāia Business Association (KBA) late last year, found that 35 per cent felt either unsafe or very unsafe in their workplace.

This reflected the impact of anti-social behaviour on their sense of security, KBA chairman Josh Kirby said.

Kirby said the anti-social behaviour survey conducted in November yielded valuable insights into the experiences and concerns of businesses within the Kaitāia Business Improvement District (BID).

And while 64 per cent reported that the anti-social behaviour negatively impacted their physical and/or mental wellbeing, Kirby said this was a key driver.

“If that’s not addressed those people end up not wanting to work in the BID, and that’s not good. We already struggle to find good people to work in the area.’’

As well, 83 per cent of respondents had taken action to address security concerns, including the installation of security cameras, fog cannons, and hiring security guards.

This showed a willingness of the business community to tackle the problem and 22 per cent were keen to support a security patrol, similar to Whangārei’s City Safe initiative.

Key findings from the survey include:

Could a security patrol in central Kaitāia, similar to Whangārei’s City Safe initiative, help stamp out anti-social behaviour in the Far North town?

“These findings underscore the urgent need for proactive measures and community-driven initiatives to address and combat anti-social behaviour in the Kaitāia area. The survey results provide a foundation for future strategies to enhance safety and security within the community,’’ Kirby said.

Concerns about anti-social behaviour saw the town’s CCTV network get a $15,000 grant from the Te Hiku Community Board for the ongoing monitoring and maintenance of the CCTV in Kaitāia.

Kirby said the aim was to expand the town’s CCTV coverage to fight anti-social behaviour and crime and make the central business area safer for all, but it’s clear more is needed to be done and a security patrol, similar to City Safe in Whangārei, would help improve the situation.

Kirby said the current CCTV system had already proved effective in areas, with crimes prevented and police notified of suspicious activity, people or vehicles from the people monitoring the network.

“They can provide live information to police on anything that is raising concern and there have been some very positive results from the CCTV network. It’s proving very beneficial to police in terms of helping their investigations and providing vital information. And they are also a good crime prevention tool - and prevention is really important - and they are the eyes for our community. They support the police and our entire community.”

The network is monitored by Safer Communities Kaitāia from inside Kaitāia police station.

“The goal is to have 24/7 CCTV coverage and monitoring all the CBD area, but that will require additional support from our community. CCTV is a really helpful tool for police, for the prevention of crime and catching those who commit crime or anti-social behaviour in town.’’

Angela Phillipps, from Safer Communities Kaitāia and KBA deputy-chairwoman, said the CCTV monitoring system was always in need of more volunteers and anybody who could pass police vetting and was willing to be trained, could apply to become a volunteer. Anybody interested should contact the KBA.



