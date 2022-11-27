Walkers celebrate the re-opening of the Kai Iwi Lakes Coastal Track, a stone's throw from the old one.

The goodwill of a Northland farmer has seen walking access from Ripiro Beach to Kai Iwi Lakes restored after an earlier track was closed.

Last year, holidaymakers and locals were shocked to learn the Department of Conservation (DoC) had closed the 2.3-kilometre track linking the popular Kai Iwi Lakes with the wild, northern end of Ripiro Beach.

As a result, walkers in the area also lost access to a scenic track over Maunganui Bluff. Kai Iwi Lakes is a dune lake system, also known as Taharoa Domain, just 35km north of Dargaville. There are several campgrounds along the lakes’ shores, often busy with families and other visitors to the Kauri Coast. Ripiro Beach stretches over 100km.

Shortly after news of the closure broke in the Northern Advocate, Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission, began to receive enquiries from upset groups and individuals who had been previously unaware of DoC’s plan.

At the time of the closure, DoC’s operations manager for the Kauri Coast said the track didn’t meet DoC track safety standards due to surface issues which are difficult to resolve in the private section of track. Most of the track was on private land.

John Gardiner, Herenga ā Nuku’s regional field advisor for Northland, investigated the situation and began searching for alternative access. There was an unformed legal road in the area that looked promising - these roads are accessible to the public in the same way as other public roads, but are usually undeveloped. However, it became clear that an adjoining landholder would not welcome any development of the road, so Gardner sought other alternatives.

He teamed up with a representative of the Whangārei Tramping Club and spoke with the owners and manager of Kai Iwi Farm. The farm’s southern boundary lies next to the closed track and offered an excellent opportunity. The manager knew the old track to be very popular, and although the owners did not wish to secure a formal easement on their property, they were happy to allow access and the development of the track.

The commission strives for certain, enduring, free and practical access to the outdoors, but as Gardiner explains: “We’re nimble enough to take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves. Rather than say there was no point putting money into it because we haven’t got any guarantees, we decided it was good enough.”

He advised the tramping club to apply for an Enhanced Access Grant from Herenga ā Nuku, which enabled them to buy materials for six stiles and signage.

Keen members of the club installed them, and the club has also agreed to maintain the track in the future. The western tip of the track traverses public conservation land, using the existing DoC track.

The new Kai Iwi Lakes Coastal Track is a stone's throw from the old one. No dogs are allowed on the track and, as with any track, walkers will need to use it respectfully and responsibly to ensure access is retained.




